The Election Commission has approved 200 senators, 99 reserves, and given one orange card.



EC, EC approves 200 new senators and 99 reserves, suspends the right to give an orange card to 1 person from a group of 18 media outlets, “owner of the loudspeaker” who is also an advisor to the provincial administrative organization president, is disqualified, “Pol. Lt. Col. Koraphot Runghiranwat” has been promoted and will open the office to receive letters on July 11-12.

Mr. Saweng Boonmee, Secretary-General of the Election Commission, announced after the meeting of the Election Commission on the certification of the results of the Senate election. Mr. Saweng said that according to Section 40 of the Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators B.E. 2561, under the conditions of Section 42, if the Election Commission finds that the election was in accordance with the law, the Election Commission will announce the certification of the results. The Election Commission will consider 3 conditions in considering whether there is an act that violates the law according to the Organic Act on the Acquisition of Sena

tors or not. The Election Commission office has compiled a group of offenses that may be considered to be used as conditions in announcing the results of the Senate election this time, which are:

Prohibited characteristics include applying to any group.

The process of conducting the election on June 9, 16 and 26.

Dishonesty and unfairness resulting from the violation of the law, which society will call the establishment of voting blocks or collusion.

In the case of qualifications and prohibited qualifications, there were 3 matters: there were interested applicants who applied during the 5-day application period, totaling 48,117 people. The district director checked the qualifications and did not accept applications for 1,917 people. After applications were accepted, 526 more names were removed before the district level election. Before passing the provincial level, another 87 eligible voters were removed. And after passing the national level, the national director reduced the number by another 5 people. I

n total, more than 2,000 people were checked and almost 3,000 people were removed who did not have prohibited qualifications.

The EC resolved to give 89 people orange cards for qualifications according to Section 20, Paragraph 3, Paragraph 4, and temporarily suspend their right to apply. They will also send one person to the Supreme Court for consideration of revoking their right to apply for election, according to Section 60, because they have already entered the election process and are thus part of the cause of the election being dishonest and unfair. As for the district level, more than 500 people were removed, they were not given orange cards because they had not yet entered the district level election process. Instead, they will consider whether they knew or should have known that they were not eligible but still applied for election, which is considered a criminal case.

Mr. Saeng continued that the above complaints account for 65% or about 600 out of the total complaints that have come in so far, abo

ut 800, including both those that have been discovered, those that candidates have filed themselves, and those that the EC has removed their names from. Therefore, there are about 200 left to consider.

As for the case of not applying to the right group, which has been criticized that how can people like this be in that group or that group? Society may not have understood it correctly because when talking about professional groups, according to Article 107 of the Constitution and the word group according to Article 11 of the Organic Law on the Constitution, there is no professional group, but a ‘group of 20 aspects’. In each aspect, there is a profession that is part of a certain type of person. There are 6 types of people who can be applicants, not just one profession: 1. Knowledge in that area 2. Expertise in that area 3. Occupation in that area 4. Experience in that area 5. Common characteristics and benefits 6. Working or having worked together, which the law allows people to apply in any area and have 1

guarantor, which has been cleared up and the Election Commission has already investigated.

Mr. Saeng continued that the second group of offenses is the actions on the election day, which are June 9, 16, and 26. There are 3 cases filed, which the EC has already considered. There are also 18 cases filed to the Supreme Court under Section 44. The Supreme Court has dismissed all cases. As for the third group, there are currently 47 cases of dishonest and unfair elections, which are what society calls organizing, collusion, and vote blocking. The EC office has collected a fair amount of evidence. The nature of the collected evidence is a process that requires a scientific process to confirm. The EC office has therefore requested cooperation from the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), a total of 23 people, who have been coordinating for about a week. They have requested the use of technical equipment to investigate the connections of the c

andidates or those behind them, to see how far they will go, in order to use this information to consider actions that may lead to dishonest elections.

‘When the process has come to this point, all 3 groups of offenses and the 3 levels of the election process are over. There are no pending cases in court. The election is considered to be proper. In terms of dishonesty and fairness, when there is a petition, the EC Office has received it as a case file. We have now collected evidence and information. However, the information as of today is not sufficient to say that he committed an offense. The Office must collect additional evidence and give the accused an opportunity to explain as required by law. At this stage, we cannot say that the election was dishonest and unfair. For the above reasons, the EC has considered and seen that the selection of the senators was honest and fair. Therefore, it has resolved to announce the results of the senator election of each group, all 20 groups. Numbers 1 to 10 of each gro

up are senators. Numbers 11 to 15 of each group are reserve lists. Except for group 18, which the EC has temporarily suspended (orange card) of 1 person elected, who is in the 1st-10th ranks, so the reserve number 11 must be moved up to replace it, leaving only 4 reserves in this group. Therefore, the EC has confirmed the full 200 people and the reserve list of 99 people, so that the parliament can be opened,” said Mr. Saeng.

Mr. Saeng also said that all 200 senators should come to receive their certificates of election as senators as evidence to report to the Senate Secretariat from July 11-12, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., which has already prepared a place to accommodate them on the second floor of the Election Commission office.

Mr. Sawang insisted that the announcement and then the subsequent removal were in accordance with Article 226 of the Constitution and Article 62 of the Organic Law on the Acquisition of Senators. As for the one person who received the yellow card and had to be moved to the reserve lis

t, it was because there was a clear violation of qualifications. When asked whether the EC’s announcement of the 99 reserve list would violate the law that requires the EC to announce the list of 200 senators and the reserve list of 100, Mr. Sawang said that it had already been done. According to Article 42 of the Organic Law on the Acquisition of Senators, such a case was not written. However, the EC issued the EC Regulation on the Selection of Senators No. 3, Section 154/1, allowing the EC to move the reserve list to the reserve list instead.

When asked further whether the Administrative Court had previously revoked some of the regulations, were they worried that they would be revoked again, Mr. Sa-wang said he could not answer that, but since the facts were out like this, action had to be taken, and it had already been taken. If it was not postponed, it would be a bigger problem because the parliament would not be able to be opened. Such action reflected that the EC was not indifferent.

When asked why th

ey didn’t certify it first and then come back to collect it later, so that there wouldn’t be any problems, Mr. Sa-wang said that there was a Supreme Court ruling that had already set the guidelines. If we find out, if we don’t do it, we don’t know how to avoid it. Today, we will send an announcement in the Royal Gazette.

The news report stated that the person whose rights were temporarily suspended or given an orange card by the EC was Ms. Kodiya Songngam, who was elected as the 4th Senator of Ang Thong, Group 18, Mass Communication Group. Her work history stated that she was a public relations officer over a village loudspeaker and a public relations officer for Chaiyo District. However, an investigation found that Ms. Kodiya was an advisor to the president of the Ang Thong Provincial Administrative Organization, meaning that the Supreme Court had set a precedent that being an advisor to the president of the Provincial Administrative Organization is considered a local administrator. Therefore, her rights we

re temporarily suspended, causing Pol. Lt. Col. Koraphot Runghiranwat, who was elected as the 11th Senator, who was on the reserve list, to be moved up to the 10th real list. Pol. Lt. Col. Koraphot, a former chairman of the 5th class of the Internal Security Operations Command’s (ISOC) Executive Level Security Network Relations Development Course, was replaced.

Source: Thai News Agency