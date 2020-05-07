The development of Indonesian ABK which currently resides in South Korea

1. The Indonesian government, both through Indonesian representatives in New Zealand, China and South Korea and at the Center, paid serious attention to the problems faced by Indonesian vessels on the Chinese flagged Long Xin 605 and Tian Yu 8 vessels which anchored a few days ago at Busan, South Korea. The two ships carried 46 crew of Indonesian citizens and 15 of them were from the Long Xin 629.

2. The Indonesian Embassy in Seoul in coordination with local authorities has repatriated 11 crew members on April 24, 2020. Another 14 crew members will be repatriated on May 8, 2020. The Indonesian Embassy in Seoul is also working on returning the body of an E crew member who died at Busan Hospital due to pneumonia. The other 20 crew members continue to work on the Long Xin 605 and Tian Yu 8 vessels.

3. In December 2019 and March 2020, on the Long Xin 629 and Long Xin 604 ships, there were 3 deaths of crew of Indonesian citizens while the ship was sailing in the Pacific Ocean. The captain of the ship explained that the decision to bury the corpse due to death was caused by an infectious disease and this was based on the agreement of the other crew members.

4. The Indonesian Embassy in Beijing has submitted a diplomatic note asking for clarification regarding this case. In his explanation, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the ban had been carried out in accordance with international maritime practices to protect the health of the other crew members.

5. In order to request additional clarification regarding the reason for the ban on the body (whether it is in accordance with ILO Provisions) and the treatment received by other Indonesian citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the Ambassador of the PRC.

6. Previously, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with relevant Ministries / Institutions had also summoned the Manning Agency to ensure the fulfillment of the rights of Indonesian crew members. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also informed the progress of the case with the family.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of Indonesia