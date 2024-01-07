The Democrat Party organized troops to go to the area to reach out to the people and fully perform their opposition duties.



Democrat Party, “Chalermchai” organizes an army and orders 5 deputy party leaders from each region to organize a strategy to go to the area to reach the people. Give “Det Issam-Naris” to take the reins of the debate while “Dr. Ae” ‘ Look at the public relations work of “Ramesh” confirming that he is doing his best for the opposition. After being questioned about whether or not he was saving his hand, pointing out the scandal about joining the government. causing damage, stating that it is necessary to talk to “move forward” to ensure smooth opposition work

Mr. Rames Rattanachaweng, spokesman for the Democrat Party Statement after the first meeting of the new Democrat Party Executive Committee (January 7) lasting more than 2 hours, said that at the meeting there were many matters discussed. and Mr. Chalermchai Sri-on, leader of the Democrat Party Received notification of response to the change from the Election Commission, which has 40 new party executive committee members,

and the meeting summarized the ov

erall discussion of the 2024 annual budget that MPs had discussed. The party’s executive committee praised him for performing his duty in the House fully. This is therefore confirmed that The Democrat Party performs its duty as an opposition force with strength and straightforwardness. Criticize and give constructive suggestions.

As for the executive committee There is preparation for discussion, namely in the next session of the council. There will be a discussion of no confidence in the government. which must be completely prepared to act as the opposition. The meeting assigned Mr. Dej-ism Khaothong, party secretary-general, and Mr. Naris Khamnurak, deputy party leader. Responsible for conducting political operations Discussion of no confidence

As for the political activities of the party that will begin immediately. for the public to see even though there has been a change New budget committee, but The Democrat Party is committed to working hard. and was assigned an important position such as deputy part

y leaders in each region The 5 regional deputy officials in the 5 regions must establish a framework through a regional strategy. Provincial strategy to show the factual situation in each area and to see all the details and then bring it into play for the party’s work To carry out all types of political activities The meeting also gave importance to the appointment of party branch representatives in every province. To aggressively work with provincial party representatives in every province. Because it is seen as the most important part to give to the people Has become involved with the electorate with party members To work together to take care of the problems of the people. Because the central department may not be able to work in detail. Therefore, it is an important part that people’s problems must be resolved. Including complaints from citizens in every constituency. must also go through the party branch process This is something that is done in conjunction with the policy guidelines of the party leader.

in public participation Through the mechanism of participation in political parties And there must be a campaign to get people to participate in politics as much as possible. Because we are a political institution. The foundation of the Democrat Party comes from the people. and to create the most participatory process

Mr. Ramesh also said that Party Executive Committee We talked about campaigning for the people. Pay taxes together for political parties The Democrat Party will run a campaign for people to participate in donating taxes to the Democrat Party through code 001 so that people can participate as well.

The meeting emphasized the importance of being a political institution. We have to work together with the MPs to get everyone involved. and focus on working in unity with all organs, including the Treasury Committee, MPs, former MPs, former MPs, party branches, and provincial representatives. and Mr. Chalermchai also emphasized About openness Listen to opinions and listen to every voice that wants to

participate. By recommending that the people determine the direction of the Democrat Party’s political operations.

In addition, Mr. Suchatwee Suwansawat was also given Deputy Party Leader Come look at public relations in order to reach as many people as possible in all 77 provinces. to revive the party and attract the most faith to the party

Mr. Ramesh also confirmed that The party moves forward with its full opposition duties through House of Representatives After many parties questioned the matter of not acting realistically. and save some money But the past debate Especially the Department of Corrections As for prisoners who have accommodations at the police hospital and a budget has been set for it Has any part of the budget been used equally for more than 200,000 prisoners? Because people will probably ask questions about discrimination. And it is considered that there is only one political party that talks about this matter. We are a strong and straightforward opposition. Whatever is done correctly is

welcomed. And if it is incorrect, you must protest.

When asked whether this would reinforce the decision to not join the government or not, Mr. Ramesh stated that it was a question that everyone was talking about too much. which reiterates that Currently still serving as the opposition party. and consideration of the draft Budget Act It is another political activity. that points out that We are the opposition Do your best and creative As for other issues, he sees them as accusations against the party and the party is damaged. The whole party is unclear. That clarity comes through action and practice.

When asked that on January 18, the leader of the Democrat Party On what issues will there be discussions with opposition leaders? Mr. Ramesh stated that being a joint opposition party It is considered a normal part of talking to each other. and the Forward Party It is considered to be the opposition party that sets the strategy. and party policy We have expressed our opinions many times. It is not that as an op

position party we will agree with the policies of the Progressive Party. Most of it was a discussion of mechanisms for working together within the House of Representatives. both time allocation and data allocation on various issues of working in the council As a joint opposition party, it is necessary to talk in order for the opposition’s role in the House to be smooth.

