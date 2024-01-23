The best of 2023, Japan is number 1, continuously investing in Thailand.



Nonthaburi, Department of Business Development Revealing “The best of 2023 in terms of investment in Thailand.” Thai investors flocked to set up new businesses, exceeding 85,000, with a total registered capital of more than 560 billion baht, while foreign investors brought investment into Thailand reaching 130 billion baht, with Japan leading the number 1 position, it is expected. In 2024, the Thai economy continued to grow. Positive factors supporting investment

Mrs. Oramon Sapthaweetham Director-General of the Department of Business Development revealed that the best of 2023 in terms of investment in Thailand” found that in 2023 there were 85,300 Thai investors registered to set up new businesses, considered the highest in ten years (2014-2023), an increase from 2022. Number of 8,812 persons or an increase of 12%, capital value of 562,469.64 million baht, an increase from 2022 of 132,640.83 million baht or 31%, with the top 3 businesses with the highest registered establishment being general building cons

truction business, 6,524 persons, capital of 13,236.72 million baht, real estate business 6,393 Capital income 29,289.12 million baht and restaurant/restaurant business 4,0001 persons, capital 8,046.23

By setting up 85,300 new businesses in 2023, the most were established in Bangkok, 25,120, and the region, 60,180, with the central region having the highest proportion of business establishments, 17,581, followed by the southern region, 11,675 businesses, and the eastern region, 10,948 businesses. The highest number of business registrations in Bangkok were Watthana District with 1,632 registrations, Huai Khwang District with 1,277 registrations, and Khlong Sam Wa District with 993 registrations. Chonburi Province The highest number of business establishments was 7,370, Phuket Province 4,983 and Nonthaburi Province 4,583.

There are 23,380 types of businesses that will cease operations in 2023, an increase of 1,500 from 2022. The capital value of discontinuing operations is 160,056.48 million baht, an increas

e from 2022 of 33,008.08 million baht. The top 3 types of businesses that will cease operations are: General building construction: 2,166 cases, real estate business: 1,146 cases, and restaurant/restaurant business: 699 cases.

As for countries that will invest in doing business in Thailand in 2023, number 1 is Japan with 137 people, investment of 32,148 million baht, accounting for 25.2% of the total investment. Number 2 is Singapore, 102 people, investment of 25,405 million baht. Number 3 is the United States, 101 people, investment of 4,291. million baht, 4th place China with 59 people, investment 16,059 million baht, and 5th place Hong Kong with 34 people, investment 17,325 million baht.

As for the types of businesses that foreign investors are interested in doing business in Thailand, there are 136 contract manufacturing services with a capital of 42,644 million baht, computer services with 68 companies with a capital of 1,434 million baht, and consulting, guidance, and management services with 62 compa

nies with a capital of 7,803. million baht. The countries that invested the most in Thailand’s EEC area were Japan with 44 companies with a capital of 7,053 million baht, ranked 2nd, China with 30 companies with a capital of 4,128 million baht and Hong Kong with 10 companies with a capital of 14,573 million baht.

However, the Department of Business Development Forecasting the number of new business establishments in 2024, the number of new business establishments will be at 90,000-95,000 people, an increase of 5-10%, with foreign investors bringing money to invest in Thailand increasing to 13-140 billion baht or an increase of 5-10% from 2023 etc.

Source: Thai News Agency