“Thanathorn” refuses to answer “Thirayut” calling on Thaksin-PTP to overthrow the government



Thanathorn’ refused to comment on ‘Thirayut’s’ submission to the Constitutional Court to accuse Thaksin and Pheu Thai of overthrowing the government. ‘Wirote’ said he did not agree with the behavior of harming and destroying a political party that came from the people’s voices, insisting that the parliamentary mechanism should be used to investigate if there is real wrongdoing.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Progressive Movement, declined to comment on the case in which lawyer Thirayuth Suwannakasorn filed a petition with the Constitutional Court to order former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party to stop actions that could lead to the overthrow of the democratic regime with the King as head of state on 6 issues, saying that he does not follow politics on a daily basis and therefore has no comment on the matter.

When asked whether he viewed this as a political matter and whether Thaksin’s behavior was in accordance with the petition, Thanathorn said that he had not seen

the petition yet and would not be able to speak out.

When asked again what he thought of the petition, Mr. Thanathorn said that he did not think so. As he had said, he did not follow daily political issues closely, so he did not know the details of the petition.

When asked if there was an analysis that the petition was linked to the petition to dissolve the Move Forward Party, Mr. Thanathorn said that the Move Forward Party and the Prachachon Party have their own working style, and the Pheu Thai Party has its own working style. They cannot be linked.

When asked how one of the six petitions was about overlapping interests in the area, Mr Thanathorn said that he would like to ask Mr Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, MP for the Prachachon Party.

Mr. Wiroj stated that the matter must be investigated further, and invited people to observe that there was an abnormality in the petition this time. One petitioner, with one petitioner and a group of people, had the duty to harm and destroy a political party that came from the

people’s election. He thought that the things that happened, we cannot see them as normal. Therefore, he disagreed that if that excuse was used to petition, there should be an investigation of the facts. However, he looked further than that. If this issue is not covered, there will be other issues, which is that there is one petitioner and another group of people harming and harming, which will be able to harm and destroy the people who were elected by the people. When confirming that from the Future Forward Party, Move Forward Party, to the Prachachon Party, we do not agree with the abnormal process.

When asked if this meant that the protests were merely a change of individuals, taking turns performing their duties, Mr. Wirote said that he was looking at the circumstances. As for that group of people, he would not focus on who they were. We looked at their behavior, which he called a behavior that did not respect the rights of the people, which he did not agree with. He did not want to go into details about

whether that matter or this matter had a reason or not. When the facts were proven, we would know. But he was looking at the big picture.

When asked if this meant that if there was any questionable matter, it should be brought up in the parliament or debated, Mr. Wiroj replied, ‘That’s right. We came together because there was a mechanism of the committee, a mechanism of the no-confidence debate. If that’s really the case, the prime minister must be removed from office through the parliamentary mechanism, not through other processes

Source: Thai News Agency