“Thammanat” denies news of plans to move parties, says he will still work for the People’s Democratic Party.



Phetchabun, “Thammanat” denies news that he is preparing to move parties, insists he will still work for the PPP as usual, insists the party has no problems. Still tenacious, asking “Don’t trust anyone, trust me”, revealing that there will be no cabinet adjustments during this period, preparing to nominate “Pai Lik” as minister if the leading party is ready.

Capt. Thammanat Prompao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives As secretary-general of the Palang Pracharat Party Discussing the news of the cabinet reshuffle (Cabinet), including the news that Capt. Thammanat may change his mind about changing parties. Where will you change your mind? We still work for the Palang Pracharat Party. Because he is the party secretary Asked whether there was a meeting of members of the House of Representatives or not. There is a meeting every Wednesday. In the afternoon, he will go to a meeting at the council.

For the movement of the Palang Pracharat Party That is, going to the area for fellow MPs and former MP candidat

es in every province, confirming that there are no problems with the party. Confirm that there is none. Party MPs move out of the party Everyone is still together.

For the news that there will be cabinet adjustments, especially the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. To the Democrat Party, Capt. Thammanat said that he has listened to people who have decided whether to adjust the Cabinet or not. He confirmed that there has been no Cabinet adjustment during this period and asked that they listen to him. As for the ministerial quota of the Palang Pracharat Party still the same Still missing Mr. Pai Lik, Kamphaeng Phet MP.

As for next time, will Mr. Pai Lik be nominated? If there is a Cabinet adjustment, Capt. Thammanat said it is not an adjustment. But it is an addition. When the leading party is ready Currently, there is still one more party quota, namely Mr. Pai Lik, the same person. The party leader has already given orders to nominate Mr. Pai. along with saying “Don’t trust anyone, trust me.”

As for

moving forward with the party’s work, is there any need for improvement or not? Capt. Thammanat said that we need to go back and look at our party. Because we were born conservatives. which is a combination of people from many parties coming together to form the Palang Pracharath Party, so since 2018 we have come together He was responsible for 17 northern provinces. Therefore, from 2018 to 2014, campaign guidelines Guidelines for the work of the Palang Pracharat Party It will be the same and from 2024 onwards it will be evident how the policies of the campaigning party will apply those policies to the people. It is important.

As for how to fight the ideas of the new generation that want to change, Capt. Thammanat said that the most important issue is no matter what party’s policy it is. All have the objective of improving the quality of life of the people. which in the Palang Pracharat Party It will focus on the grassroots group, which is the majority of the population that still lacks inequality. The party

therefore wants to continue Whether it is a matter of the state welfare card About arable land About water sources or making a career.

Source: Thai News Agency