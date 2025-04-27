Thaksin Clarifies Entertainment Complex Plans Amid Casino Concerns



Bangkok: Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has reiterated that the proposed entertainment complex project is not a casino, but rather a comprehensive entertainment venue. He emphasized that the government’s objective is to generate revenue to bolster the economy and create employment opportunities. Thaksin urged critics to remain calm and not to stress over the initiative.





According to Thai News Agency, Thaksin addressed the issue during a campaign speech in support of Chiang Mai Mayor candidate Ashni Buranupakorn. He clarified misunderstandings surrounding the entertainment complex, stressing that it should not be equated to a casino. He explained that the project aims to develop facilities beyond a casino, with less than 10% of the area dedicated to gambling, while over 90% will feature entertainment venues.





Thaksin pointed out the absence of quality concert halls and sports facilities in Thailand, which deters international performers and events. He argued that private sector investment, incentivized by the government, is necessary to develop world-class venues. Citing Japan’s approach, he detailed that the construction of such complexes could cost between 100 to 200 billion baht and create at least 20,000 jobs with competitive salaries. Thaksin reassured that international regulations, including KYC procedures, would prevent money laundering within the complex.





Thaksin noted that while the Prachachon Party previously supported the initiative, their current opposition status leaves their stance uncertain. However, he was confident that the government’s support would suffice for the project’s advancement. He acknowledged the democratic nature of dissent but expressed concern for critics’ well-being, urging them not to become overly stressed.





Reflecting on his own experiences, Thaksin conveyed resilience and confidence in the government’s progress, despite minor issues. He dismissed concerns about the stability of the government, which has two years remaining in its term. Thaksin also expressed optimism for Chiang Mai’s development, encouraging voters to elect a prime minister committed to enhancing the city’s beauty.

