Thailand’s Government Strives to Draft New Constitution and Referendum Bill in Time



BANGKOK: Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Surawong Thienthong, has reiterated the commitment of the Pheu Thai Party to draft a new constitution and pass the referendum bill within the tenure of the current government. Addressing concerns over the unresolved referendum bill, Mr. Surawong emphasized the importance of preparing the bill for the election of provincial assembly members and the drafting of the constitution in a timely manner.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Surawong, who also serves as the Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, explained the importance of holding a single-level referendum, highlighting that it would prevent objections and issues that might impede constitutional amendments. He mentioned that currently, a joint committee of both houses is being set up to expedite the approval of the referendum bill. The goal is to ensure it is ready in time to facilitate the drafting of the new constitution.

However, Mr. Surawong acknowledged potential delays, stating that if th

e referendum could not be held in time for the nationwide election of provincial assembly members, a significant budget would be required for a separate referendum. Regarding the use of the 2021 referendum law, Mr. Surawong admitted he was unclear about the details and would need to consult Mr. Chusak Sirinil, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, whose legal team handles these matters.

Further, when asked about discussions with the Bhumjaithai Party and other coalition parties regarding constitutional amendments, Mr. Surawong revealed that formal talks had not yet occurred. However, he expressed confidence that discussions at the party leader level, possibly involving Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister and party leader, would soon take place.

Additionally, Mr. Surawong addressed concerns from the Senate regarding potential difficulties in amending the constitution. He assured that the Pheu Thai Party is committed to ensuring smooth and timely progress in all related matters.