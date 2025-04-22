Search
Thai Stock Market Experiences Slight Decline Amidst US Negotiation Delays


Bangkok: Thai stocks closed this morning slightly lower with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index at 1,134.65 points, marking a decrease of 0.06 points (-0.01%). The trading value was approximately 17,829 million baht.

According to Thai News Agency, analysts observed that despite a rebound during trading this morning, the market closed slightly lower following a sharp decline the previous day. This volatility was attributed to the news of the United States postponing negotiations with the Thai team. However, the fact that the negotiations were not canceled outright led to renewed buying interest, especially in sectors expected to benefit from potential lower interest rates. These sectors include the power plant group, the finance group, and companies anticipating strong Q1/68 results.

For the afternoon session, the market outlook is anticipated to remain stable, with support at 1,127 points and resistance at 1,140 points.

