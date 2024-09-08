Thai Sang Thai spokesman believes new PM is in trouble, playing the wrong game



Thai Sang Thai Party spokesman believes the new prime minister is in trouble, playing the wrong political game and will face a battle from three sides: the opposition in parliament + the resentful party outside parliament + the legal war.

Mr. Pariyes Angkurakitti, spokesman for the Thai Sang Thai Party, commented on the current heated political situation that he thought that the political moves of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the working group surrounding Prime Minister Paethongtarn were going in the wrong direction because in addition to not being beneficial to the people, they also continuously and unnecessarily created political enemies. Lure opposition MPs into the government, create an image of a new leader that the people love and are professional, and throw the old coalition parties off the boat are disgusting politics. It is pitiful for the people who are facing a situation of monopolization in both the economy and politics. On the surface, they use the method of putting on a mask of

being a good person and a respected person in society. This kind of politics is very risky because it is considered to create a new round of conflict unnecessarily, even though politics has reached a point where they should fight about policies at present.

The Thai Sang Thai spokesman added that in addition, from the actions of many events of the current Pheu Thai government, it is like a lightning rod for the unnecessary use of legal warfare in politics, both in terms of politicians’ unethical behavior, including being complained about dissolving the party, which are all caused by the actions of the current Pheu Thai Party executives. In terms of various policies that are expected to be implemented, they are all policies that are risky in terms of the law, creating very little benefit for the people in the country, including creating endless problems in both big politics until being complained about and local politics until having to hold a by-election. Therefore, it can be seen that this government is work

ing to drive politics more than creating benefits for our brothers and sisters. What I have reflected here is all the feelings of people who are having debt problems, people who are having problems with flooding, and millions of children who have dropped out of the education system. And if the Pheu Thai government still does not realize and change their ways, turning to care about the suffering of the people in the country, I will do my duty outside of parliament even more strongly and continuously, said the Thai Sang Thai spokesman.

Source: Thai News Agency