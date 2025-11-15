Thai National Team Prepares for Asian Cup Qualifiers with Final Training Session



Bangkok: The War Elephants, Thailand’s national football team, conducted their final training session at BGTC 3 Stadium before heading to Sri Lanka for the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers. The team is set to face the Sri Lankan national team in Group F, Matchday 5. Players Natthaphong Sairiya and Supanan Burirat have expressed their commitment to securing a victory.





According to Thai News Agency, the training session emphasized teamwork and effective communication among players. Natthaphong Sairiya, a defender for Chonburi FC, acknowledged the challenges of adapting to new tactics under Coach Hudson within a limited timeframe. He expressed the importance of leadership from experienced players like Aum Teerathorn and Tang Sarach in guiding the team. Natthaphong also highlighted the need to address communication issues and improve team dynamics ahead of the away game against a formidable Sri Lankan team.





Supanan Burirat, a right-back for Port FC, echoed similar sentiments, sharing that despite their recent win, there are areas for improvement. He emphasized the team’s focus on Coach Hudson’s tactics and the significance of the upcoming match in Sri Lanka. Supanan called on Thai fans for their support, underscoring the team’s determination to perform well for their country.





The Thai national team’s journey to Sri Lanka is set for November 15, 2025, with the match scheduled for November 18, 2025, at the Colombo Racecourse Stadium. The team aims to overcome the challenges posed by the Sri Lankan side, ranked 193rd globally, as they strive for success in the Asian Cup qualifiers.

