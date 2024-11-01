Thai Millionaire “Madam Oi” Resolute in Legal Battle Over 71 Million Baht Dispute.



Bangkok: “Madam Oi,” a Thai millionaire residing in France, has firmly stated that she will not settle or negotiate in the ongoing 71 million baht dispute involving a prominent lawyer. Speaking to the media after over 11 hours of testimony to the Crime Suppression Division investigators, she expressed relief at having entered the legal process, dismissing any claims of infatuation and asserting her determination to see the case through without compromise.

According to Thai News Agency, “Madam Oi,” who has been embroiled in a legal conflict with the noted lawyer, revealed that today’s testimony added more in-depth details to the previous day’s account, with the investigation now considered to be 60% complete. Lawyer Somchat Pinij-akson noted that documentary evidence was submitted during the proceedings.

The disagreement between “Madam Oi” and the lawyer remains undisclosed, but she has emphasized her intention to let the court resolve the matter. The lawyer has indicated his refusal to return the 71 million

baht, choosing instead to contest the case in court. Meanwhile, “Madam Oi” maintains confidence in her evidence and legal strategy.

Additionally, “Madam Oi” addressed rumors regarding a black Benz formerly under her ownership, acknowledging media reports suggesting it was used by foreigners or a Chinese gang, which she believes to be accurate. She also commented on the other party’s alleged plans to travel to Europe, expressing no concern due to her trust in the police’s capabilities.