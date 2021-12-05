Published by

The Bangkok Post

Thailand beat Timor Leste 2-0 on Sunday as the War Elephants started their campaign to win the AFF Suzuki Cup football crown in Singapore. The two teams ended the first half scoreless. Pathompon Charoenrattanapirom broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half at the Singapore National Stadium. Supachok Sarachat added another nine minutes from time. It was the first victory for Thailand coach Mano Polking and manager Nualphan Lamsam. “It’s going to be a tough tournament because there are strict rules in place and we are all in a bubble,” the German-Brazilian coach said during a pre-match…

