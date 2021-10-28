TES wins MAR

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following growth in MAR citizenship license sales, TES has won the Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (MAR) Partner Award for Citizenship & Philanthropy. The award recognizes TES as a MAR partner with positive year-on-year growth in MAR licenses, specifically in the citizenship segment. TES’s programs have helped to support philanthropy, charitable organizations, educational institutions, and work with enterprises to support their CSR programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, TES won Microsoft’s Innovation Award, and this latest recognition comes after 100% year-over-year growth in MAR citizenship license sales achieved through the following:

Partnership with a third-party refurbisher (TPR) for refurbished device leasing and rental during COVID-19 for a vaccination center in Malaysia

Continuously supporting the citizenship license: PC donations for underprivileged students in Malaysia TES has so far distributed over 18,000 citizenship licenses through its TPR in Malaysia. The objective of this project is to close the digital learning gap for approximately 150,000 primary and secondary school students. Engineering Good in Singapore Working with companies who donate their used laptops, TES refurbishes and distributes them to Engineering Good, which, in turn, distributes those laptops to families who would otherwise not have a device to stay digitally connected. As of May 2021, this initiative has distributed more than 4,000 laptops, with the aim of fulfilling an average of 150-200 PCs each month. Crossroads Foundation in Hong Kong Hong Kong’s Crossroads Foundation has been the recipient of over 3,000 citizenship licenses. Under a global distribution service, the computer processing department receives donated computer hardware from companies and redistributes them to those in need; the aim is to refurbish 100-200 PCs every month. LiteHaus International in Australia This project kick-started in August with a donation of 130 laptops and PCs to two schools in Queensland; the objective is to reach 500,000 students across remote Australia and Papua New Guinea by 2030.

Extended new engagement for citizenship licenses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, and Taiwan

Provided support for PC donation project with Microsoft India and Malaysia (subsidiary devices)

Jim Meadowcroft, TES Group Director of Value Recovery/Remarketing: “TES is once again delighted to be recognized as a key Microsoft MAR partner. TES has a long-term commitment to the MAR program as a key part of our strategy to deliver quality digital devices back to those in our communities who need our support to bridge the digital divide.”

Kennedy Goh, Local Devices Lead, Microsoft SEA: “Kudos and congrats to TES, an extension to the sustainability and refurbishment businesses, but also engaging in citizenship projects worldwide. An initiative to contribute back to society while bringing the benefits of genuine Windows and Office to the needy, too.“

The MAR program ensures that end customers are presented with a high-quality, professionally refurbished device installed with genuine Microsoft Windows software — free of defects, malware, and viruses that could negatively impact their privacy and security.

This supports TES’s commitment to making a decade of difference to securely, safely, and sustainably transform and re-purpose 1 billion kgs of assets by 2030.

