Terminal 2 at Phu Bai international airport inaugurated

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and the People’s Committee of central Thua Thien-Hue province held a ceremony on June 17 to inaugurate Terminal 2 of the Phu Bai International Airport.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises Nguyen Hoang Anh said the operation of Terminal 2 will contribute to fostering socio-economic development of Thua Thien-Hue province while providing important transportation infrastructure for regional connectivity and ensuring national defence and security.

Construction of Terminal 2 began in 2019 at a total cost of nearly 2.3 trillion VND (97.75 million USD) funded by the ACV. It was designed to serve 5 million passengers each year.

It is also the first terminal of the ACV to apply digital transformation, upgrade digital infrastructure, and digitalise operational processes to standardise operational procedures and provide convenience for passengers./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency