Telkomsel users can access Netflix in near future

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Cellular service provider Telkomsel confirmed its plan to open streaming access to Netflix for its customers.

“In the near future, (customers) will be able to access Netflix,” Telkomsel’s Head of Home LTE, Arief Pradetya, remarked during a virtual press conference on the launch of Telkomsel Orbit, Thursday, while responding to a question on whether the program will enable customers to access the streaming service platform.

Pradetya chose to not divulge details on when Netflix will be accessible through Telkomsel, though ensured that the company will make an announcement once it is.

The information on Telkom lifting the ban on Netflix has been doing the rounds.

Ririek Ardiansyah, the company’s chief executive officer, had noted back in June that they were yet deliberating on the matter to unblock the streaming platform.

“It depends on the results of discussions between Telkom and the Netflix team and whether they are willing to change to become more compliant with the regulations, particularly in terms of the content and takedown policy,” he had noted in June.

Telkom also expressed hope that Netflix would further empower the content made by local producers.

Ardiansyah explained that if specific conditions were fulfilled, then the company was prepared to open access to Netflix via both Indihome and Tekomsel.

Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate was also optimistic that Netflix would showcase more local content at the start of the year.

“Now, we demand that Netflix feature more films of Indonesian filmmakers for supporting Indonesian original filmmakers,” he emphasized.

Speaking in connection with Telkom’s cellular ban on Netflix, the minister remarked that it was a business matter between the two companies.

