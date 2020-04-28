Teledyne e2v expands its Emerald image sensor family with new compact global shutter 3.2MP sensor

Teledyne e2v Emerald 3.2M CMOS image sensor

GRENOBLE, France, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces its new Emerald 3.2 Megapixel CMOS image sensor, specially designed to tackle the challenges of emerging applications such as security, drones and embedded vision, as well as traditional machine vision.

With its 2.8 µm global shutter pixel and innovative design, the new 3.2M sensor shares all of the characteristics of the Emerald sensor series: superior low-noise performance, compact format, easy integration and a wide range of embedded features.

The sensor has been designed in an ultra-compact light package format with low power to address the challenge of optimizing SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power and Cost). The device also features a MIPI interface, that provides a direct connection to low-cost MIPI ISPs and a central optical center that helps to minimize the camera size. Its small pixel enables the sensor to fit within compact and cost-effective S-mount optics. In addition, Emerald 3.2M is pin-to-pin and optically compatible with Emerald 2M and Emerald 5M, so that multiple resolutions are supported from one single design, saving cost.

The Emerald 3.2M sensor is available in two different package options (ceramic LGA or organic fan-out BGA) to either optimize size and cost or prioritize robustness in harsh conditions. It offers versatility in terms of Chief Ray Angle (CRA) as well to ensure a perfect match with different kinds of optics.

This new sensor completes Teledyne e2v’s Emerald product portfolio which includes sensors in resolutions from 2 to 67 Megapixels.

Evaluation Kits and samples of Emerald 3.2M are now available.

Please visit the product page or contact us for more information.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com | + 44 (0)1245 453607

Notes to Editors:

Teledyne e2v is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group. Their innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

For more information, visit imaging.teledyne-e2v.com

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne Technologies [TDY] umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

For more information, visit www.teledyneimaging.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 70b4f718-4fdf-48ff-b444- 20f2d812cf0c