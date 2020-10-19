Teledyne DALSA’s unrivaled CMOS X-ray detectors highlighted at CMEF 2020

Attendees will have an opportunity to preview new software for tomosynthesis reconstruction and other technology developments specially tailored for economical and high performance imaging

Teledyne DALSA’s Xineos family of interventional CMOS detectors

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global leader in digital X-ray image sensing technology, is pleased to announce its presence at the CMEF 2020 Technical Exhibition, October 19-22, Shanghai, PR of China, in booth #4.1C27.

Teledyne DALSA’s full portfolio of groundbreaking CMOS imaging technology delivers superior resolution in real-time, with switchable saturation dose, high dynamic range, and calibration stability and unsurpassed low dose signal-to-noise performance. The innovative Xineos CMOS X-ray detectors deliver superior quality and performance, and provide the best digital imaging solutions for mobile C-arm surgical systems, diagnostic 2D and 3D mammography, CBCT and other demanding X-ray imaging applications.

Teledyne DALSA will showcase its proprietary software for generic tomosynthesis reconstruction, which supports various imaging geometries and scanning approaches. The new software technology enables X-ray tomosynthesis imaging modalities that speed the integration of X-ray detectors and deliver new opportunities for system-level innovation.

In addition, Teledyne DALSA provides its customers and technology partners with outstanding support. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Teledyne DALSA stand to discuss the very newest advancements in medical imaging.

Visit Hall 4, booth 4.1C27 @ China Medical Equipment Fair in Shanghai

Monday October 19-22

About Teledyne DALSA’s Life Sciences Products and Services

Teledyne DALSA is a part of the Teledyne Imaging group, and provides state-of-the-art image sensing, capture and processing solutions to medical, dental and scientific equipment manufacturers. Building on more than 30 years of proven capability and innovation, our team of imaging specialists delivers leading-edge product design. Our manufacturing processes are tailored to comply with the stringent quality, reliability and traceability requirements of the medical and scientific X-ray community. For more information, visit http://teledynedalsa.com/ imaging/markets/medical/

