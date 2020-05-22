Task force spokesman reports 134 COVID-19 recoveries in Papua

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – Some 134 out of the total 538 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the easternmost Indonesian province of Papua have recovered from the disease as of Thursday, according to a spokesman.

“We are upbeat about an increase in the number of patients recovering from the disease,” spokesman for the Papua Province Task Force for the Handling of COVID-19 Dr Silwanus Sumule noted in a statement through live streaming on Thursday night.

Of the total recoveries, 49 were from Mimika District, 34 from the Jayapura Municipality, 23 from Jayapura District, 11 from Merauke District, four each from the districts of Keerom and Jayawijaya, three from Sarmi, two each from the districts of Biak and Central Mamberamo, and one each from the districts of Nabire and Digul.

Sumule revealed that 394 COVID-19 patients are receiving medical treatment at several referral hospitals.

“Papua has 16 referral hospitals for COVID-19,” he stated.

