Tangerang residents to receive cash aid from city government

The Tangerang city administration in Banten Province has said it would disburse Rp300 thousand (about US$21) in cash aid to residents under the Tangerang Cares for Fellows (Tangerang Peduli Sesama) Program.

“The cash aid of Rp300 thousand (about US$21) will be given to the people who are registered in Integrated Social Welfare Data (DTKS) but have yet to receive any aid during this year,” Ricky Fauzan from Tangerang Social Welfare office said.

The planned disbursement of the cash aid would hopefully commence in the beginning of first week of August,” he said on Wednesday.

The Tangerang city government will also provide food packages to 1,300 orphans under the program, he added.

“For orphans, we will give food packages of oil, rice, canned side dish, and milk. These will be allocated individually to orphanages. We also give it to the foundations,” he elaborated.

A total of 169 thousand families are eligible for the cash aid (bantuan sosial tunai) as per Tangerang Social Welfare Data recorded for May-June this year, he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 203 thousand families in the Family Hope Program (PKH) and BST are eligible for Social Affairs Ministry aid in form of rice, Fauzan said. The cash aid has been allocated to 158 thousand, or 93 percent of the targeted families, while rice aid has been allocated to 4,400, or 13 percent of the targeted families, he informed.

“The distribution of those two aids is being done with (the help of) PT Pos Indonesia. Indeed for rice aid, the amount is so small, given the transference of packaging from 50 kilogram to 10 kilogram. Each family will get 10 kilogram of rice,” Fauzan said.

Aside from assistance from central government, the Tangerang city government has also allocated funds from its regional budget for the aid program, he added.

The aid will be allocated to families with COVID-19 positive members, who are undergoing self-isolation at home, hospital, or Concentrated Isolation House (RIT), he said.

“In the first stage, (starting) July 11 to July 24, 2021, there were 1,500 families which we gave aid to. In the second stage (starting) from July 25 to August 8, 2021, one thousand families have registered on the SI Gacor application. We will always check and update the data,” he added.

Source: Antara News