Tangerang resident arrested for throwing molotov cocktail at mosque

Jakarta (ANTARA) – A man identified by his initial as D (56) was arrested by the police for throwing a Molotov cocktail at Al-Istiqomah Mosque in Duri Kosambi, Cengkareng, West Jakarta, Saturday night.

The resident of Kosambi, Tangerang District, threw the Mototov cocktail to the mosque’s courtyard, when several people were about to perform Isha (evening) prayer in the mosque.

He was caught by local people and was later handed over to police.

“Currently the perpetrator is detained by the Cengkareng Police and will later be handled by the West Jakarta Police,” Head of Criminal Investigation Unit for West Jakarta Police Commissioner Teuku Arsya Khadafi said here on Saturday evening.

The suspect’s motive for throwing the Molotov cocktails is not yet known. “We are still investigating it,” Arsya Khadafi said.

