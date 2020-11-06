Taiwanese company ECS eyes Indonesia’s health technology market

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Taiwanese company, Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), is intent on targeting the Indonesian health technology market, particularly concerning facial recognition and human body temperature scanners, as part of the mechanism to handle the spread of COVID-19.

“We are ready to introduce the technology to the Indonesian public. This technology is part of a different solution for sensing the human body temperature quickly and correctly,” Deputy Manager for Business Development of ECS, Timothy Huang, noted in a statement received in Jakarta, Friday.

Huang spoke of his party having collaborated with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and produced facial recognition and human temperature scanning programs with the support of the Intel Movidus hardware.

According to Huang, this technology was able to detect human body temperature quickly and accurately from a distance of 1,215 meters. Moreover, this tool can validly identify a person’s face despite being covered by a face mask.

“Hence, even if people wear masks, we can still record the temperature and can identify who they are,” Huang stated.

Huang believes this tool is apt for use at airports, stations, and hospitals.

“We have distributed the equipment in hundreds of high schools in Taipei,” Huang confirmed.

Huang spoke of his party looking for local partners in Indonesia, so that these products can immediately contribute to providing solutions for the prevention of COVID-19.

Apart from this technology, his side was also ready to contribute to the provision of other medical devices, such as ventilators.

The Taiwanese company in Taipei is a renowned provider of motherboards, personal minicomputers, notebooks, mobile devices, and smart city solutions for over three decades.

ECS is listed as the fifth-largest manufacturer of personal computer motherboards in the world and managed to clock some US$1 billion in sales in 2019, with an estimated increase of three to five percent this year.

ECS had earlier planned to open a representative office in Indonesia, but the plan was evaluated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, only single-digit deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded in Taiwan. In fact, at the end of October 2020, the Taiwan Center for Disease Control announced that the country had recorded 200 days without any cases of COVID-19.

Source: Antara News