Taconic Biosciences Launches TruIMPORT™ Importation Solution

Rodent Models Originating in China Can Be Imported Into Virtually Any Academic Vivarium Without Quarantine

RENSSELAER, N.Y., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces a significant enhancement to the Taconic-Cyagen Model Generation Alliance allowing seamless importation of new genetically engineered models originating in China under the TruIMPORT™ umbrella.

Researchers at non-profit institutions play a critical role in drug discovery; however, outsourcing animal model generation can be cost prohibitive or a logistical challenge. Hurdles in accessing animal model resources can impede important research. Potential solutions to this problem have traditionally come with trade-offs. Depending on the country of origin, cost effective options can require a lengthy quarantine of the animals or additional breeding to ensure animals meet the required health standards for entry into the institution’s animal facility. These additional steps can cost the researcher both time and money.

Originally launched in 2018, the Taconic-Cyagen Model Generation Alliance (the Alliance) for academic and non-profit researchers leverages the talents of two industry-leading companies to create a solution uniquely tailored for non-profit research institutions. Taconic Biosciences has over 65 years of rodent model experience and Cyagen Biosciences is a China-based leader in model generation efficiency and a competitive cost structure. Since its inception, the Alliance has become a recognized leader in providing model generation services to academics and non-profit researchers. TruIMPORT™ represents an important evolution in this service offering. It allows animal models from China to be imported into United States and European animal facilities while complying with existing vivarium requirements. Providing a set of choices, TruIMPORT™ allows customers to access efficient model generation with several pricing options depending on desired delivery timeline, health standard, and cohort size.

“Our main goal is to solve problems for our customers,” shared Dr. John Couse, vice president of scientific services for Taconic. “While the Alliance has provided efficient model generation for years, importation concerns were a barrier for many customers. By creating multiple options under the TruIMPORT™ umbrella, customers can now import rodent models from China without quarantine regardless of the requirements of their vivarium.”

The TruIMPORT™ portfolio consists of three importation options: RapidRELAY™, RapidCHECK™, and RapidEXPANSION™. Customers can compare product specifications here to determine which represents the right combination of timeline, health standards, and deliverables to meet their needs.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model generation and colony management services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

About Cyagen Biosciences, Inc.

Cyagen Biosciences is a leading provider of comprehensive genetically engineered rodent model services. Cyagen utilizes a highly efficient process, including its proprietary AI technology, to design and deliver novel genetically engineered models with precision and competitive pricing. The Cyagen Transgenic Animal Center (CTAC) in China is a state-of-the-art, specific-pathogen free (SPF) barrier facility, which is both AAALAC accredited and OLAW assured. Cyagen has additional locations in the United States, Japan, and China. Since Cyagen’s founding in 2005, we have delivered over 78,400 animal models to researchers worldwide and have been cited in over 4,700 publications.

Media Contact:

Kelly Owen Grover

Director of Marketing Communications

518-478-6095

[email protected]