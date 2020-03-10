Tabanan to organize Tanah Lot-Art and Food Festival

The 3rd Tanah Lot-Art and Food Festival will be held in the Tanah Lot tourist destination to attract travelers to come back for holidaying in Bali

Tabanan (ANTARA) – The local government of Tabanan, along with managers of tourist attractions in Tabanan District, will hold the Tanah Lot-Art and Food Festival on March 12, 2020, to reinvigorate tourism to handle dwindling numbers over the contagious COVID -19.

“The 3rd Tanah Lot-Art and Food Festival will be held in the Tanah Lot tourist destination to attract travelers to come back for holidaying in Bali,” Regional Secretary of Tabanan District, I Gede Susila, stated here on Monday.

Susila expressed hope that the festival would draw more tourists to visit Tabanan District since it is currently witnessing a decline in tourist visits.

“Hence, apart from holding the festivals, we also encourage tourism activists and travel agents to help promote some tourist attractions in Tabanan District,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Tanah Lot tourist attraction manager Toya Adnyana stated that his team had conducted some promotion through social media and billboards ahead of the 3rd Tanah Lot-Art and Food Festival.

“Before the D-day, we have posted about this event on social media and installed some billboards to notify the Balinese and tourists about the festival in Tanah Lot,” Adnyana stated.

He expressed hope that the festival would be able to restore the number of tourist visits to the district.

“This festival is expected to help revive tourism in Tabanan,” he stated.

According to data, 5,445 tourists, comprising 3,894 domestic visitors and 1,551 foreign travelers, had visited Tanah Lot on Saturday (Mar 7).

To this end, Attraction Manager Ulun Danu, Tabanan, I Wayan Mustika had also made requisite efforts. “To revive the current condition of the tourism sector in Bali, we focus on targeting travelers from various regions in the country,” he added.

Source: ANTARA News