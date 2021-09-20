Jakarta Synergy is required to build the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS) ecosystem in Indonesia to perform the best and boost the prosperity of farmers in Indonesia, Vice Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga stated.

In his statement received here on Friday, Sambuaga highlighted several necessary factors to build the WRS ecosystem.

The various crucial factors are support from the central and regional governments as well as WRS institution, independent and professional warehouse managers, supporting infrastructure, creation of distribution networks, and farmers or fishermen’s institutions in WRS warehouses.

“These factors can create an ecosystem that could sustain WRS, which can hopefully offer economic benefits for a broader society,” Sambuaga stated.

Source: ANTARA News