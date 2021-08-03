Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution Selected for Integration into Japan’s Kitamura Online and Retail Channels

New partnership will allow Japanese retailer to offer content storage as it seeks to digitize more of its services

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced that Kitamura, a Japanese multimedia retailer, has selected the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution for integration into its online and retail channel. The addition of personal cloud will give Kitamura’s online and retail customers the ability to back up and manage their valuable digital content, including photos and videos, from any device.

Kitamura is one of Japan’s leading retailers offering image-related services and products, including cameras, photo printing, video dubbing, photo studio, photo books and so on. The retailer has over 1,000 retail locations across the country with over 20 million paying visitors each year and approximately 10 million consumers registered in its online services. Through this integration, Kitamura will be able to provide seamless online and retail experience with the new white-label personal cloud offering.

“We are excited to be partnering with Synchronoss to integrate its personal cloud solutions across our online and retail channels,” said Hajime Yanagisawa, Managing Executive Officer, Kitamura. “We have always been committed to bringing customers’ memories to life through the medium of photography, and this cloud offering is the next step in not only enabling our customers to enjoy their memories but to also store, organize and manage them safely and securely. We’re looking forward to bringing this new service to our customers as we continue our journey towards digitizing our offering.”

Synchronoss’ white-label personal cloud has been adopted by mobile operators and other companies across the globe. The solution gives their customers a safe, secure cloud experience and the ability to store and sync digital content – a key to building brand loyalty and customer satisfaction in an increasingly online world. It also delivers to those organizations the flexibility to quickly add additional value-added services that strengthen the bottom line.

Anthony Socci, President of Synchronoss International, said he is delighted to be working with Kitamura on its new cloud offering. “This cloud solution will be instrumental to Kitamura as it increases its digital touchpoints and seeks to create new revenue streams beyond its traditional printing and camera retail business. We look forward to collaborating with Kitamura as it brings new, innovative services to its customers,” he said.

To learn more about Synchronoss cloud solutions, visit synchronoss.com/solutions/ cloud.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com

About Kitamura

Kitamura is a leading company of photographic and video-related products and services in Japan. The company owns Japan’s largest in-house laboratories (photo and video processing factories) and delivers its services and products via more than 1,000 retail stores nationwide and online. It’s the company’s mission to provide services to shape customer memories not only at that moment but also for decades to come, restore photos, and revive precious memories.

