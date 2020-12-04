Sylo Integrates Tezos to the Sylo Smart Wallet

Auckland, New Zealand, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) New Zealand-based software development firm Sylo has deployed wallet support for public blockchain Tezos in their multi-chain wallet-messenger decentralized app, the Sylo Smart Wallet, which currently boasts over 250,000 users around the world. The Tezos blockchain supporting firm TZ APAC is advising Sylo on their technical integration of Tezos, to improve their developer experience and increase adoption of the Sylo wallet in relation to Tezos in the Asia Pacific region.

The wide adoption of cryptocurrency wallets by individuals, startups, and SMEs globally has helped spurred market demand for dApp wallets, such as the Sylo Smart Wallet. According to Statista, the number of cryptocurrency wallet users has increased rapidly since 2016, from 8.95 million to 54.27 million in 2020.

Leading public blockchains such as Ethereum and Tezos provide a platform for dApp developers like Sylo to build user-controlled, censorship-resistant applications on a distributed network, beyond the purview of a single authority. In the integration process, the Sylo team has touted the high-quality developer experience of building on Tezos, especially in comparison with Ethereum. The relative ease by which this integration has been accomplished is a key signifier that Tezos is a prime choice for those looking to build powerful dApps.

“We’ve received feedback from Asia-based developers that we are delivering on our mission to make technical deployments on Tezos easier, more cost-efficient, and developer-friendly, which is exactly what we are working towards,” says David Shin, Head of TZ APAC.

“Interacting with the Tezos blockchain is fast and solid, and we have been really impressed with the overall experience. For our developers, it was a seamless integration when compared to what we had to go through with our other integrations – all documentation is concise and well organised, their libraries are feature-complete, and we didn’t have to deal with things like high fluctuating network fees, unreliable APIs, wallet compatibility issues, and legacy support for older features,” says Josip Matijevic, Senior Developer at Sylo.

The decision to integrate Tezos is the latest high-profile collaboration that Sylo has actioned to bring value to its growing user base, which now covers more than 70 countries.

As of today, Tezos functionality is officially live within the Sylo Smart Wallet, supported by the recent Oya launch on Sylo, a trifecta of functionality encompassing user-run nodes, speed-parity with mainstream centralised messengers and integration of XTZ into the Sylo messaging framework.

A next-gen app, the Sylo Smart Wallet sleekly combines a digital asset wallet with a decentralised private messenger. The app allows users to request and receive payments in chat, store and interact with digital assets such as BTC, XTZ or any ERC-20 compatible token like SYLO, in a non-custodial wallet, utilise a Web3 Ethereum dApp browser, and pay using cryptocurrency in the real world.

“It’s been great to work with the TZ APAC team, and their support throughout the development process has been much appreciated. We’re also excited about launching some further XTZ related features within Sylo this side of christmas that we think the community are going to get a kick out of. Stay tuned,” says Dorian Johannink, Co-Founder of Sylo.

Sylo’s decision to integrate Tezos opens the door to a wealth of new opportunities across DeFi, dApps, fiat and more, all underpinned by the power of the Tezos blockchain. “Baking”, which serves to validate “blocks” in the Tezos blockchain and ensure the stability and security of the network, is already in the pipeline, with additional Tezos-specific functionality to be delivered before the end of the year.

Sylo is an international software development house founded in 2010. Committed to decentralisation, they are the core developers of the Sylo Network, Sylo Protocol and Sylo Smart Wallet.

TZ APAC Pte. Ltd. (“TZ APAC”) is a leading Asia-based public blockchain consultancy focused on the Tezos ecosystem achieving strategic impact in Asia. TZ APAC designs value-added blockchain transformation strategies for enterprises and startups with a bottom-up approach, working closely with blockchain experts and other stakeholders in the Tezos ecosystem to ensure each strategy is built-in with execution excellence for alignment of business goals with management teams. TZ APAC is supported by the Tezos Foundation and is based in Singapore.

About Tezos

Tezos is a decentralized, public blockchain that evolves by upgrading itself. Stakeholders of the Tezos network vote on amendments to the protocol to reach social consensus on proposals, creating a secure and organic upgrading mechanism. The protocol’s on-chain governance system, its consensus algorithm based on Proof-of-Stake (PoS), and its ability to facilitate formal verification of smart contracts, make Tezos an ideal long-term solution for high-value financial applications. Learn more about Tezos at https://tezos.com.

