Sydney Has International Travellers Feeling Good as Borders Reopen

SYDNEY, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Destination NSW proved today why Sydney city is still the number one Australian destination for international visitors, providing the first international arrivals in almost two years with a memorable and energising welcome back to the Harbour City.

An entourage of drag queens and surf lifesavers, iconic characters synonymous with Sydney and NSW, were the ultimate welcoming committee for all travellers arriving from destinations including Los Angeles, Tokyo, Singapore, San Francisco, London and Vancouver on the first day of international borders reopening.

Complimentary coffees and fresh juices were also part of the welcome activity, together with a musical rendition of Feeling Good by Phat Brass, the track recently recorded for the New South Wales Government’s state marketing and promotional campaign, Feel New South Wales, and ensured all arriving travellers were feeling good on their return into Sydney.

The welcome activity was a collaboration between Destination NSW and Sydney Airport and coincides with the second phase of Destination NSW’s Feel New marketing campaign to send the message to all travellers that Sydney and NSW are open and will excite, energise and inspire travellers through their unique and diverse natural and cultural experiences.

About Destination NSW

Destination NSW is the lead NSW Government agency for the State’s tourism and major events industry and is responsible for devising and implementing strategies to grow the State’s visitor economy. Our particular focus is driving tourism and acquiring and developing major sporting and cultural events for Sydney and regional NSW. In addition, Destination NSW is the major investor in Business Events Sydney (BESydney) with the aim of securing more international conventions, incentive travel reward programs, corporate events and exhibitions.

