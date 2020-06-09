SweeGen’s Sugar Reduction Solutions Expand with Singapore Approval for Next Generation Bestevia Stevia Sweeteners Rebs D and E

Food and beverage manufacturers now have more creative options for developing sugar reduced products to satisfy Asia-Pacific consumer tastes and sweetness expectations.

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asia-Pacific brands now have access to an expanded portfolio of sugar reduction solutions with the approval of SweeGen’s Bestevia Rebs D and E in Singapore, adding to the company’s previous approval of Bestevia Reb M by the Singapore Food Agency in 2019.

“The approval is great news for global and regional food and beverage manufacturers because they will have greater access to SweeGen’s Bestevia Taste Solutions sugar reduction portfolio. These customized solutions incorporate our world-class supply of next generation, non-GMO stevia sweeteners along with proprietary flavors and texturants to solve the sugar reduction challenges of our customers,” said Lewis Tessarolo, senior director of business development, Asia-Pacific.

SweeGen’s Bestevia Taste Solutions proprietary taste and sweetener platform offers solutions for applications across the spectrum, including beverages, dairy, confectionery, bakery and sauces. The platform features the exclusive Bestevia e+ Taste Solutions which delivers one of the industry’s most cost-efficient, great tasting and complete sugar reduction options.

“Creating reduced sugar products that meet consumer expectations for great taste is a big challenge. SweeGen continues to expand its portfolio of ingredient solutions as well as our product development capacity and expertise,” said Shari Mahon, SVP of Aplication Technology. “As we expand with regulatory approvals in Asia-Pacific, we are expanding our regional applications support globally to collaborate closely with our customers for enabling unique local solutions.”

This latest stevia approval for SweeGen comes at a time when manufacturers are under pressure to develop sugar reduced options because of the growing health awareness among APAC consumers, coupled with Singapore government health initiatives to curb obesity and diabetes. Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) proposed multiple measures potentially impacting the food and beverage sectors including banning the sale of higher sugar pre-packaged drinks and imposing a tax on sugar-based drinks.

SweeGen’s proprietary zero-calorie stevia sweeteners are produced through a patented bio-conversion process, which begins with the stevia leaf to achieve high-purity clean-tasting Rebs D, M and E.

SweeGen, Inc., is a sugar reduction solutions company dedicated to the development, production and distribution of zero-calorie stevia sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen’s robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information please contact info@sweegen.com and visit SweeGen’s website, www.sweegen.com.

