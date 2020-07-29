SweeGen Offers More Sugar Reduction Solutions in Australia and New Zealand With the Arrival of FSANZ Approval of Next Generation Stevia Sweetener Reb E

Regional Brands Will Now Have Access to SweeGen’s Scalable Zero-calorie Rebs D, E, and M.

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sugar reduction solutions company SweeGen announced Food Standards Australia, New Zealand (FSANZ) has assessed and approved Bestevia® Reb E stevia sweetener as a food additive, stated in Application A1183, published on July 28, 2020.

Under the Food Standards Code, FSANZ has approved a new specification for the steviol glycoside Rebaudioside E, produced by SweeGen’s proprietary stevia leaf-based bioconversion process. This decision builds on previous approvals by FSANZ in 2019 for SweeGen’s Bestevia Rebs D and M.

“The approval comes at a great time because brands want access to the best tasting non-GMO zero-calorie stevia sweeteners available to satisfy consumers without compromising taste. The region now joins North America in regulatory status, where SweeGen’s Rebs D, E and M are highly sought-after scalable stevia sweeteners. The sensory performance and taste are dynamic, and classified in the industry as ‘next generation’ stevia sweeteners,” said Lewis Tessarolo, senior director of business development, Asia-Pacific.

With this new approval, food and beverage manufacturers in the region now have greater access to SweeGen’s Bestevia e+ Taste Solutions portfolio. This exclusive taste and sweetener platform offers sugar reduction solutions for applications across the spectrum, including beverages, dairy, confectionery, bakery and sauces. Bestevia e+ Taste Solutions deliver one of the industry’s most cost-efficient, great tasting, and complete solutions for reducing sugar.

“Achieving FSANZ approval for Rebaudioside E shows our clear commitment to delivering a wide range of sweetness and taste solutions for customers in the region,” said Tessarolo. “With the growing health awareness among consumers, coupled with government health initiatives to curb obesity and diabetes, SweeGen can help brands obtain the sugar reduction they need.”

SweeGen continues to focus on application technology, taste modulation expertise and regional consumer trends in order to meet the high demand for unique sugar reduction solutions in the nature-based sweetener space.

Bestevia® is a registered trademark of SweeGen Inc.

About SweeGen

SweeGen, Inc., is a sugar reduction solutions company dedicated to the development, production and distribution of zero-calorie stevia sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries.

SweeGen’s robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information please contact info@sweegen.com and visit SweeGen’s website, www.sweegen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Rebs, B, D, E and M stevia leaf sweeteners. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of SweeGen, Inc.

Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of SweeGen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. SweeGen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

