Sweden’s Första AP-fonden (AP1) Selects eVestment for Asset Manager Monitoring

STOCKHOLM, Sweden and LONDON, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swedish public pension fund Första AP-fonden (AP1) will add to its asset manager selection capabilities by adopting asset manager monitoring capabilities from eVestment, a global leader in institutional investment data and analytics.

As pensions around the world search for investment returns at acceptable levels of risk, data providers like eVestment have an important role in collecting and organizing data used in the manager assessment and monitoring processes. With 4000+ asset managers from around the world reporting data to eVestment on more than 25,000 institutional strategies, eVestment offers the most comprehensive look at trends across the institutional landscape, at the universe, firm and product levels.

“As a leading source of institutional manager data, both in local markets and globally, eVestment provides a holistic view of the managers and strategies available,” said eVestment Managing Director for EMEA J.P. Quittot. “This power to find the best managers in the world and effectively hold those managers accountable through regular monitoring is important as pensions, the pensioners they serve, regulatory bodies and other stakeholders look for more transparency in the management of pension money.”

AP1 has assets of SEK 365.8 billion (approximately US$37 billion) distributed across a global portfolio consisting of equities, fixed-income securities, real estate, infrastructure, private equity funds and hedge funds.

AP1 will incorporate eVestment data into its existing process for monitoring its current roster of managers and for continual monitoring of managers on their shortlist. This will give AP1 insights into how those managers are performing if AP1 seeks to rebalance or reallocate in the future.

AP1 will incorporate eVestment data into its existing process for monitoring its current roster of managers and for continual monitoring of managers on their shortlist. This will give AP1 insights into how those managers are performing if AP1 seeks to rebalance or reallocate in the future.

About Första AP-fonden

Första AP-fonden (AP1) is one of five pension funds in the Swedish national income pension system (the AP Funds). AP1 has assets under management of SEK 366 billion (31 December 2019) in a portfolio consisting of listed equities, fixed income securities, currency, real estate, hedge funds, private equity funds, infrastructure and high yield. Investments are made worldwide. AP1 is a long-term investor and an active, engaged owner. As an owner the Fund imposes stringent demands in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance. www.ap1.se

About eVestment

eVestment, a Nasdaq company, provides institutional investment data, analytics and market intelligence covering public and private markets. Asset managers and general partners reach the institutional marketplace through our platform, while institutional investors and consultants rely on eVestment for manager due diligence, selection and monitoring. eVestment brings transparency and efficiency to the global institutional market, equipping managers, investors and consultants to make data-driven decisions, deploy their resources more productively and ultimately realize better outcomes.

