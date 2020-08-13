Swab tests made mandatory for participants of MPR Annual Session

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Participants of Annual Session of People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), House of Representatives (DPR)-Regional Representative Council (DPD) Joint Session, and DPR Plenary Session, Friday, should undergo COVID-19 swab tests to confirm being virus-free, a spokesman noted.

“They all are required to take swab tests. To this end, we cooperate with several hospitals. It takes time to take swab test. It is different from rapid test, whose result can be known in a matter of few minutes,” DPR Secretary General Indra Iskandar noted here on Thursday.

The Annual Session of MPR and Joint Session of DPR-DPD will be held on Friday morning. In the afternoon, President Joko Widodo will deliver a state-of-the-nation address pertaining to financial notes and the 2021 state budget.

All sessions will be held in a more restrained manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped Indonesia, he noted.

“In the morning, sessions will start at 9 a.m. local time and conclude at 10:45 a.m. local time. On Friday afternoon, the president will deliver the government’s financial notes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time,” he stated.

Iskandar affirmed that health protocols will be applied more stringently during the sessions, with all participants necessitated to undergo swab tests before entering the session venue.

Furthermore, people entering the area around Nusantara Building, where the sessions are held, should undergo rapid tests for COVID-19, he noted.

According to Iskandar, DPR members that will attend the sessions comprise the DPR leadership, chiefs and secretary of factions, chiefs of commission, and chiefs of faction groups in each commission.

In total, their figure reaches 176, he noted.

Some 50 members each of MPR and DPD will be present during the sessions.

Iskandar stated that the DPR and DPD members physically absent during the sessions will follow them virtually.

Source: Antara News