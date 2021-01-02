Survey: 81.7% of respondents ready for COVID-19 vaccination

Jakarta In a survey conducted by the Indonesian General Election Study (LKPI), 81.7 percent of the respondents have said they are ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses under the government’s immunization program.

The survey has also indicated that 76.6 percent of the respondents are satisfied with and confident in the ongoing national economic recovery efforts, which are expected to help improve the economy that has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, LKPI executive director Arifin Nur Cahyono said in a written statement released on Saturday.

Only 18.7 percent of the respondents have said they are not satisfied with the national economic recovery efforts since they have had no positive impact on the people’s economy. Meanwhile, 4.7 percent of the respondents refrained from answering.

Cahyono said 71.8 percent of the respondents are satisfied with the government’s efforts to handle and prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey, which was conducted from December 20 to 27, 2020, covered 1,225 respondents in 34 provinces in the country.

Sampling was done using a mix-mode method since the research was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, which restricted face-to-face interviews.

“Therefore, the survey was conducted through telephone connections on respondents selected at random,” Cahyono said.

The phone survey employed interviewers trained to ask questions and record answers on the computer, he added.

The survey has a margin of error of 2.8 percent at a 95-percent level of confidence, he informed.

Meanwhile, the government has begun listing the first stage recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine after millions of doses from Sinovac arrived in Indonesia recently, spokesperson for vaccine-related affairs at the Health Ministry, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said on Saturday.

“There are several preparations that we are doing, one of which is [obtaining] the target data. We will start with [releasing] educational content via SMS (short message service) on 31 December, 2020,” Nadia said when contacted by ANTARA from Jakarta on Saturday.

Earlier, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin had said the government plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to all provinces in Indonesia without delay.

He said he hoped the vaccination program for health workers could be started before the community returned to work in January.

Source: Antara News