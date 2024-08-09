Surrounded and arrested “Lon Seven” who drove through a checkpoint and shot a police officer



Police arrested ‘Lone Seven’ who fled to hide at a relative’s house in Phatthalung Province after he drove his sedan through a checkpoint and shot at officers while they were setting up a checkpoint in the middle of Hat Yai City, Songkhla Province. During questioning, he claimed that he was shocked when he encountered the checkpoint and that there was a gun in the car, so he had to drive away.

The moment when a criminal drove a black Chevrolet sedan with a Songkhla license plate and broke through a checkpoint set up by the Crime Suppression Division of Hat Yai Police Station while they were setting up a checkpoint at the cement factory intersection on Niphat Songkhro Road and Ratkan Road in Hat Yai Municipality, Songkhla Province on the night of August 1st. The criminal then pulled out a gun and fired at the officers while chasing them and escaped.

After the incident, officers seized the vehicle that caused the incident while it was parked at a house in Village 12, Tambon Bang Hiang, Amphoe Rattaphum. They

investigated until they found out that the perpetrator was Mr. Worakorn, aged 26, or Lon Seven. They found clues that he had fled to hide at a house with no number in Village 10, Tambon Koh Mak, Amphoe Pak Phayun, Phatthalung Province, which was the house of his wife’s relatives. They found that Mr. Worakorn was really hiding in the house. The arresting team, fully armed, spread out to surround the house and persuade him to come out and surrender. The officers had to be careful because there might be a shootout because Mr. Worakorn had previously announced through local leaders that he would not surrender and would fight to the death. Initially, they pressured him for 30 minutes before he agreed to leave the house through a window to surrender.

Expanding the search of the room, they found a gun and plenty of ammunition.

From searching the house, they found an 11 mm. pistol in the bedroom, which was the weapon used to shoot the patrol police, along with 1 round of ammunition in the chamber, ready to fire, a

full short magazine of 7 rounds and a full long magazine of 16 rounds, 14 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, 41 methamphetamine pills, crystal meth, and drug paraphernalia. Officers will send the suspect to Pak Phayun Police Station for another charge, because 5.56 ammunition is used for war guns. The condition of both the gun and the ammunition found were ready for combat.

‘Lone Seven’ claims to be shocked when driving and encountering a checkpoint and having a gun.

Mr. Worakorn confessed that he committed the crime because he was shocked when driving and encountering a checkpoint and had an 11 mm gun in his car, so he drove away. On the way, he pulled out his gun and fired 5-6 shots at the police to stop them from chasing him. Initially, the officers charged him with attempted murder of an officer who was performing his duty and had a gun and ammunition. He was sent to the investigation officer at Hat Yai Police Station, Songkhla Province for further action. As for the drug charges and other evidence found, they

will be reported to the Pak Phayun Police Station, Phatthalung Province for prosecution.

For Mr. Worakorn, there are many cases pending against him, including attempted murder, drug cases, having shot his wife in the ear and threatening to shoot his own father, which led to him having to file a complaint with the Khuan Niang Police Station

Source: Thai News Agency