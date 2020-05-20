Surabaya administration condoles death of doctor from COVID-19

Surabaya, East Java The Surabaya municipality administration expressed condolences over the demise of Dr Boedhi Harsono, who succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the National Hospital, here, Monday evening (May 18).

“We, the municipal administration of Surabaya, express our condolences over the death of Dr Boedhi Harsono. Hopefully, the family he has left behind will have the courage to endure this loss,” M. Fikser, a spokesman of the Surabaya Task Force for COVID-19 Response, informed ANTARA here on Wednesday morning.

Until now, two doctors have died of COVID-19 in Surabaya. Dr Berkatnu Indrawan Janguk had died at the hospital where he worked on Monday (Apr 27).

Moreover, Harsono’s wife, Theresia Muktiwidjojo, also a doctor, was reportedly in a critical condition owing to the COVID-19 infection at the same hospital.

Muktiwidjojo is a cardiologist at the Mitra Keluarga Hospital in Surabaya.

Fikser noted that Surabaya Mayor Tri Rismaharini had repeatedly reminded health workers on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19 to protect themselves optimally against the virus.

In fact, Rismaharini has urged them to wear double or more clothing to avoid contracting the virus.

“We advise all doctors and health workers to be more careful and protected,” he stated.

News on Doctor Harsono’s death was earlier circulated on the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) Surabaya’s Instagram upload on Tuesday (May 19). Ari Puspita Sari, a four-month pregnant nurse, recently succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in Surabaya.

Source: Antara News