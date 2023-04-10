Supporting the country’s prosperity through IKN Nusantara development

Bengkulu (ANTARA) – The Indonesian government continues to expedite infrastructure development of the new capital city (IKN) Nusantara in East Kalimantan in order to ensure timely completion.Head of the IKN Nusantara Authority, Bambang Susantono, remarked that the progress in construction in IKN Nusantara was going according to the designed schedule. ccording to data from the Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry, the average achievement of infrastructure development in IKN Nusantara until early April 2023 had reached 25 percent, including infrastructure for the Central Government Core Area (KIPP). The government is also focused on building other infrastructures: the presidential office, presidential palace, offices for the four coordinating ministers, ministerial housing complex, arterial roads, toll roads, dams, national axis, wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), waste treatment plant, drinking water processing plant, and others. lthough development is going according to plan, support from all related parties and regions across the country is deemed necessary. Public policy observer and also an academic from Bengkulu University, Dr Hardiansyah, stated that the excitement and atmosphere surrounding the development of IKN Nusantara were only felt in Jakarta, which is still becoming Indonesia’s capital city and the buffer zone of IKN Nusantara in Kalimantan since the region will be bustling with development. Furthermore, Hardiansyah pointed out that the community in areas that are not in direct contact with IKN has not been enthusiastic, as they are far from the direct impact of IKN Nusantara’s development. However, enthusiasm for the development of IKN Nusantara should be felt by all people across the country. This enthusiasm can be in the form of support from every element regarding the development of IKN Nusantara to be completed on time, so the government can immediately move the capital city to IKN Nusantara. The government’s intention to move the capital city is considered appropriate, as Jakarta was no longer able to accommodate all aspects of activities in one area on account of its severe congestion. Jakarta’s burden is also getting heavier, as the city also becomes a major business center in the country. All activities in the capital city will continue to grow, while Jakarta cannot expand its location and size. The decision to move the capital city from Jakarta is considered more realistic than moving the business center. Relocating the business center from Jakarta will certainly cost far more than moving the government center. By moving the center of government, regions will also have positive impacts by stimulating new areas and buffer zones to develop faster. The new capital city chosen by President Joko Widodo is also located in a central position in Indonesia, shortening access from areas in the country that are far from the center of government. Moreover, strategic access in central Indonesia also makes communication, connections, and regional center relations even better. This means that easy access can encourage increased government performance in the regions, not only in areas around the capital city but in all regions in the country. Thus, relocating the capital city is an effort to bring prosperity to the entire country that needs support from all related elements, including the public. Capital City Arrangement Director of the Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of Regional Autonomy (KPPOD), Herman N. Suparman, stated that the capital city relocation would bring a positive impact on regional development, especially for economic development that would reach the new capital city and its buffer zones. The existence of IKN Nusantara has also reduced the distance of regions that have been far from the previous capital city, namely areas that are geographically far from access to the center of government. However, relocating the capital city also needs to be followed by strengthening the relationship between the central and regional government and not just an effort to reduce the distance between the regions and the center of government. The relationship between the center and the regions is related to three aspects: the relationship of authority, the relationship of guidance and supervision, and the relationship of finance. By shortening the geographical distance and re-structuring the relationship between the center and the regions, it is believed that unresolved problems in the regions can be addressed after the relocation of the center of government to IKN Nusantara. Image of Indonesia Political communications expert Emrus Sihombing believes there is no reason to not support the realization of IKN Nusantara. He believes all parties should support the relocation and development of the new capital city to be completed on time. Sihombing remarked that the capital city represents Indonesia’s image at the global level. Hence, it should be neatly arranged to showcase the best of Indonesia’s face at the global level. Meanwhile, it has been difficult to organize Jakarta since the area is already congested, while offices of the central government, ministries, and institutions are located separately. To unite at one adjacent location is no longer possible. With the relocation, the government can build one region in IKN Nusantara to concentrate all supporting elements, with easier access for regional governments to reach. This cannot be done in Jakarta since all government offices are located separately and are hard to reach due to traffic jams. “I strongly support the relocation of the capital city. All elements, regions, people, elites, and figures must support the realization of IKN Nusantara, including the president succeeding President Jokowi,” he stated. Thus, leaders will change, but the construction of IKN Nusantara must not stop.

Source: Antara News Agency