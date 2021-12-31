Published by

The Street

By PR Newswire TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (SLF) – Get Sun Life Financial Inc. Report announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its issued and outstanding Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 12R. About Sun LifeSun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Phi…

