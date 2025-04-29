Summer Storms Cause Extensive Damage Across Thailand



Chachoengsao: Summer storms wreaked havoc across several regions in Thailand, causing significant destruction in multiple provinces.

According to Thai News Agency, the storms resulted in collapsed houses, toppled trees, and widespread power outages, impacting thousands of residents and causing injuries.

In Chachoengsao city, heavy rainfall and strong winds persisted for the second consecutive day. The severe weather, particularly in the Bang Nam Priao District, led to the collapse of a wooden house in the Bang Khanak Sub-district. The house, located on the edge of a canal, was completely destroyed, and a 70-year-old woman, Mrs. Prajob, was injured during the incident. She was taken to Bang Nam Priao Hospital for treatment after suffering back pain from a fall.

In Chaiyaphum Province, flash floods inundated the Sai Thong National Park as rain poured over the Phang He mountain range for more than two hours. The flooding caused fish deaths due to water shock. A cremation ceremony in Ban Lang San, Wang Ta Kha

e Subdistrict, was disrupted by the severe storm, forcing attendees, including monks, to seek shelter.

Mae Hong Son Province experienced heavy rain and strong winds in the Mae Sariang District, leading to fallen trees and power poles along Highway 108 between Ban Mae Ho and Mae Sariang. The Provincial Electricity Authority quickly responded by cutting off electricity and clearing the roads. Government buildings also sustained damage due to the storm.

Ubon Ratchathani Province faced severe devastation as a summer storm damaged more than 100 homes across three sub-districts. The storm blew off roofs and uprooted trees, causing prolonged power outages on major highways. Electricity authority officials worked to clear the debris and restore power to affected areas. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this region despite the extensive property damage.