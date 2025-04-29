Summer Storm Causes Chaos in Udon Thani, Tourists Caught in Rafting Scare



Udon Thani: A summer storm struck Udon Thani, resulting in large trees toppling, roofs being torn off, and a power outage lasting more than five hours. Tourists rafting on the Phra Thuek River were caught in strong winds, narrowly escaping a potentially fatal incident.





According to Thai News Agency, the storm occurred yesterday evening as tourists were enjoying a rafting experience on the Nam Phan River in Sang Khom District, Udon Thani Province. The sudden storm caused panic among those on the raft, but fortunately, all tourists survived the ordeal.





The severe weather also affected Nittayo Road No. 22, Udon Thani-Sakon Nakhon, from Ban Phon Ngan to Nong Han District. Strong winds and heavy rain caused limited visibility, forcing many vehicles to pull over and use headlights to signal their presence for safety.





Reports of damage surfaced from Ban Dung District, where winds blew down roofs on Phet Phiset Road near the Ban Dung traffic light intersection, though no injuries were reported. Along Ban Dung-Sum Sao Subdistrict road, fallen trees blocked paths and damaged homes. In Khlong Thom Market, Nong Han District, vendors fled as the storm dismantled their tents and disrupted food sales. Additionally, Nong Han District experienced a power outage from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m., with electricity officials braving the storm to restore power to residents.

