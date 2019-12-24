Students constitute most drug users rehabilitated in Palu: BNN

Palu, C Sulawesi (ANTARA) – Palu City’s National Narcotics Agency (BNN) brought to light the disturbing fact that 206 drug users, mostly students, were part of the state-sponsored drug rehabilitation programs during this year.

“Most drug users in the rehabilitation programs are below 18 years of age. They are students of senior high, junior high, and also elementary schools,” Head of Palu City’s BNN Office Adjunct Sen. Coms Abire Nusu stated.

In conversation with journalists here on Monday, Nusu remarked that males constituted 202 participants of the state-sponsored drug rehabilitation programs, while four others were females.

BNN’s rehabilitation center tended to 81 of the 206 drug users, while 11 others received hospital care, he stated, adding that initially it was the keenness to sample the drug though they ultimately became addicted to the illicit drugs.

Indonesia remains under grave threat from drug dealers, as several individuals from its working-age population have been embroiled in a vicious circle.

According to the National Narcotics Agency’s (BNN’s) report, some 50 drug use-related deaths occur in Indonesia. However, their deaths have failed to deter other drug users in the country from consuming these banned substances.

Users of crystal methamphetamine, narcotics, marijuana, and other addictive drugs transcend communities and socio-economic and cultural backgrounds.

Hence, Indonesia is perceived by both domestic and transnational drug dealers as a potential market due to its huge population and millions of drug users. The drug trade in the country is estimated to reach nearly Rp66 trillion.

In the face of persistent grave threats posed by such drug barons, on December 5, 2019, BNN Chief Commissioner General Heru Winarko held discussions with top security minister Mahfud MD on issues centering on Indonesia’s war on drugs, including the necessity to execute death row convicts.

“Capital punishment is part of the laws that should be implemented,” Winarko told journalists following his meeting with the coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs.

Several death row prisoners have yet to be executed for drug-related offences. Apart from this issue, he also deliberated on several other matters, including drugs in prison.

He believed that the easiest way to deal with incidents of drugs in prison was to stall communication networks inside penitentiaries to thwart drug transactions.

