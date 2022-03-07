Strong Winds Hit Indonesia’s Capital, Satellite Cities, Killing One

Strong winds hit Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta and its satellite cities yesterday, killing one man, damaging houses and public facilities, local media reported.

The man, who was a driver of an app-based motorcycle taxi, reportedly died after being hit by a falling road signboard, in Bekasi district, one of Jakarta’s satellite cities, the district’s Head of Transportation Agency, Deni Setiawan, said.

“He died from a severe injury on his head. There was one more person who was also hit by the road signboard. He has been admitted to a hospital due to a serious injury,” Setiawan added.

In Jakarta, strong winds reportedly made dozens of trees, billboards, road signboards and ceilings in malls fall down, causing heavy traffic in most parts of the capital, according to local news outlets.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said, it warned residents over “potentials of heavy rains, strong winds and lightning across the areas from day to night.”

“The strong winds were caused by convective clouds, such as cumulonimbus, moving from the east to the west,” BMKG’s Head of Weather Prediction and Early Warning Division, Miming Saepudin, said, in a press release.

