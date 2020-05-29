Strong leadership imperative in COVID-19 fight: Indonesia University

Jakarta Secretary of the University of Indonesia Agustin Kusumayati attached importance to strong leadership for Indonesia to win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is as though we are fighting a threat. In a war, commands must be clear. Decisions and orders must be clear and consistent, so that all elements can be synergistic and harmonious,” she remarked during a press conference of the Task Force for Acceleration of COVID-19 Handling broadcasted through the BNPB YouTube account in Jakarta, Friday.

Kusumayati noted that University of Indonesia had adopted the pentahelix cooperation pattern in fulfilling its three obligations, also called Tridharma, including in its participation in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university had been cooperating alongside the government, fellow universities, the business sector, alumni associations, and the media in practicing Tridharma.

“In terms of social services, the University of Indonesia has provided health services, directly through the educational hospital as well as the clinic that we have,” she revealed.

Furthermore, the university has extended support by providing the laboratory at the university hospital and Biology Department to examine specimens, including ones referred by the government or independently by the public.

“The Faculty of Public Health is also working with local governments located near our campus to conduct surveillance by students and lecturers,” she remarked.

In collaboration with other tertiary institutions, the University of Indonesia is also conducting research in developing hand-washing equipment and mobile ventilators.

“For mobile ventilators, a private party is committed to producing 100 units that will be distributed to the health services in need of it,” she expounded.

Source: Antara News