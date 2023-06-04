Strong Earthquake Struck Off Eastern Indonesia, No Tsunami Alert Issued

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake, rocked Indonesia’s eastern province of Maluku this morning, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 07:25 a.m. local time (0025 GMT), with its epicentre located at 154 km north-west of Kepulauan Tanimbar (Maluku Tenggara Barat) district, and a depth of 153 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves

Source: Nam News Network