Streamline COVID-19 data management via single portal service: Jokowi

Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called to streamline COVID-19 related data to be more organized and channeled through a single portal service to simplify policy and decision-making processes.

“With regard to the data portal, as I said during the limited meeting on Tuesday, the management of this data should be improved,” he remarked at a virtual limited meeting on acceleration of handling of the COVID-19 pandemic from the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Thursday.

The head of state suggested that there exist one portal for data as the focus of all related parties to expedite the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, reports can be submitted in real time, from the laboratories, Task Force, and different regions in the country.

“Hence, the decisions and policies that are made can be right and accurate. I would like to once again call for (the placement of data) on one platform,” he emphasized.

Moreover, the head of state called to prioritize areas with high infection rates, including East Java, South Sulawesi, and South Kalimantan.

“This should be the focus, so that the spread can be stemmed,” he noted.

Until Wednesday, June 3, East Java Province recorded an increase of 183 COVID-19 positive patients, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,318.

In South Sulawesi, 38 new cases were confirmed, with the number of COVID-19 positive cases climbing to 1,668.

In South Kalimantan, 64 new cases were confirmed, thereby bringing the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1,033.

Source: Antara News