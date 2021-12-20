Published by

Sports Illustrated

By Joseph Salvador Three big-name coaches were announced to be on his staff. View the original article to see embedded media. USA Basketball officially named Warriors coach Steve Kerr as the men’s national team coach from 2022-’24. The news was first broken on Dec. 10 by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Gonzaga’s Mark Few, the Heat’s Eric Spoelstra and the Suns’ Monty Williams were named assistant coaches on the staff. Kerr replaces longtime men’s national team coach Gregg Popovich. “With today’s announcement, our men’s national basketball team begins its quest for 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2024 Olymp…

Read More