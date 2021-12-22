Published by

Newstrail

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Sterilization Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global sterilization equipment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Sterilization equipment is used to disinfect devices and instruments, especially in the healthcare sector. They are also essential in reprocessing reusable medical instruments that have been contaminated by the biological fluids of patients. Due to this, st…

Read More