State spending in draft 2021 state budget increases Rp2.5 trillion

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The government raised the targeted state spending for 2021 by Rp2.5 trillion to Rp2,750 trillion, from the government-outlined target of Rp2,747.5 trillion in the draft 2021 state budget, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated.

“As we see it now, energy subsidy increased by Rp2.4 trillion and revenue sharing fund fell by Rp0.8 trillion,” Indrawati noted during a working meeting with the House of Representatives’ budget committee here on Friday.

The spending hike arose from additional energy subsidy for three-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters, totaling Rp2.4 trillion, and a decline in revenue-sharing fund worth Rp0.8 trillion as a result of a change in state revenues, she remarked.

“This is due to the additional volume of seven million to 7.5 million metric tons,” he expounded.

The minister remarked that the central government’s spending rose Rp3.3 trillion to Rp1,954.5 trillion, from Rp1,951.3 trillion earlier in the draft 2021 state budget.

The central government’s spending comprises spending of ministries and institutions reaching Rp1,029.9 trillion and non-ministerial government institutions’ spending amounting to Rp924.7 trillion.

The non-ministerial government institutions’ spending represents a Rp3.3-trillion increase, from Rp921.4 trillion earlier.

The amount of funds transferred to regions and village funds (TKDD) fell Rp0.8 trillion to Rp795.5 trillion, from Rp796.3 trillion earlier in the draft 2021 state budget.

The shortfall results from a decline in the amount of funds transferred to regions, from Rp724.3 trillion to Rp723.5 trillion, while the amount of village funds remains unchanged at Rp72 trillion.

