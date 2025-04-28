Search
State Audit Office Building Collapse: Families Await Return of Loved Ones’ Remains


Bangkok: One month after the State Audit Office building collapsed, families of the workers who perished continue to wait for the return of their loved ones’ bodies. Despite the passage of time, the hope for any miracles today remains bleak.



According to Thai News Agency, the relatives of the victims are still seeking closure as they await the return of their children’s remains. The tragedy has left a lasting impact, with efforts from all sectors over the past 30 days focused on addressing the aftermath and erasing the haunting memories of the incident.

