Starbucks Is Hiking Prices Again. Here’s How Much a Latte Will Cost

Published by

The Street

By M. Corey Goldman Starbucks is hiking prices again to offset soaring costs for labor and goods. Here’s how much more a latte is going to set you back. If nothing can explain what exactly inflation is to the average consumer, it’s higher prices at the world’s biggest and most beloved coffee chain. Starbucks (SBUX) – Get Starbucks Corporation Report on Tuesday said it will raise menu prices in 2022 and reduce its spending even more to offset soaring costs for labor and goods — two Covid-related factors the company said will likely lead to lower-than-forecast profits this year. The price-incre…

Read More