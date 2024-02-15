“Sri’s wife” is preparing to meet with investigators this afternoon (Feb. 15).



Bangkok, The wife of “Srisuwan Jaranya” confirms that she will meet with investigators. To receive the allegation today (Feb. 15) at 1:00 p.m.

The atmosphere at the Department of Prevention and Suppression of Corruption and Misconduct Central Investigation Bureau After the investigating officer made an appointment for the wife of Mr. Srisuwan Janya to come and acknowledge the allegations today. After finding evidence that he was involved in the scheme to slap the assets of the Director-General of the Rice Department. Since the morning there have been mass media waiting to follow and make news. But still haven’t found any movement.

Meanwhile, Pol. Maj. Gen. Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commander of the Central Investigation Bureau, stated that in the case of investigators issuing a summons to Mr. Srisuwan’s wife Come to acknowledge that charge. Most recently, the wife of Mr. Srisuwan Confirmed that he will come to meet with the investigative officer to know the allegations at 1:00 p.m. There will be an interr

ogation of the issues involved or being a contributing factor. The police have evidence including chat lines, videos, audio clips, and everything else.

As for the first group of suspects who are scheduled to submit their statements to investigators on February 16, 2024, it is not yet known whether the accused will come themselves or send a representative to submit the letter. But now it is confirmed that there has not yet been a request to postpone the submission of testimony.

As for tomorrow (Feb. 16), Mr. Srisuwan has an appointment to submit documents to answer the allegations. May have a lawyer come in to file. Or it may be the person who came to submit the complaint himself. However, the officials still have to summon Mr. Srisuwan to come and give evidence. Because there are still some issues that require additional examination.

However, from considering the evidence in this case, there may be 5 accused persons involved, namely Mr. Srisuwan, Mr. Yoswarit, Ms. Pimanattha, Mr. Ekkalak and Mrs. Napatchap

apha. Wife of Mr. Srisuwan Because of the call to examine Mr. Owat Director of the Rice Product Development Division, Rice Department, including checking chat chats, did not find that any information was given. Therefore, it is still not relevant according to Mr. Atchariya. Sent information that he was the person who brought information from the Rice Department to Mr. Ekkalak. One of the accused But personally, I still believe that there is a mastermind behind this case. But the evidence is still not enough to convict.

Source: Thai News Agency